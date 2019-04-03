Congress manifesto just showoff and an illusion: BSP supremo Mayawati

BSP supremo Wednesday termed the Congress manifesto as a "showoff" and an "illusion" and said there was no credibility of the promises made by the party due to its past.

Congress and are no different when it comes to non-fulfilment of promises, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said in a tweet.

Congress election manifesto appears to be a showoff and illusion like its pervious promises. Due to continuous working against its promises, there is no credibility left for Congress among the people. Congress and are no different in non-fulfilling promises," she said in the tweet.

Congress President Tuesday released his party's manifesto for Lok Sabha polls, making jobs creation, addressing farm distress, bringing a single moderate rate of GST and giving Rs 72,000 per annum to poor families as key focus if the party comes to power.

Claiming the was afraid of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance, said, "They (BJP) are so afraid that instead of talking of issues, they indulge in unnecessary casteist statements on top leader of (alliance).



No one should be provoked by them (statements) and give them befitting reply by showing good results".