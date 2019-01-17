Cong manifesto to be ready by Feb-end

The manifesto for elections would be ready by February-end and the party is reaching out to public and various experts to seek their views in addressing problems confronting the nation including "joblessness and agrarian distress", party leaders said.

Several rounds of extensive consultations with various sections of society in around 30 locations across the country have already been held to seek their views and include them in the party's manifesto.

Former RBI has also give suggestions on how to revive the country's economy and the party may also consider them, they said.

The party intends to hold around 150 consultations at a total of 60 locations across the country before it comes out with its manifesto for general elections, a senior leader said.

He said the party has already received over 10,000 responses from public online, giving suggestions on a host of issues, which the party may include in the document.

The has asked the public to give their inputs for its manifesto and wants to consult all sections of society to come out with a comprehensive document before the elections, they said.

Former minister P Chidambaram is the party's manifesto committee

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)