JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Jaypee Infratech creditors decide to vote on NBCC's revised bid

Over 13,000 beggars admitted to Prison Dept-run rehab centres
Business Standard

Cong MLA injured in accident in UP

Press Trust of India  |  Rae Bareli (UP) 

Congress MLA from Rae Bareli, Aditi Singh, was injured as her vehicle overturned in Harchandpur area here on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Aditi Singh was on her way to oversee voting for a no-confidence motion against Zila Panchayat chairman Avdhesh Pratap Singh when the incident took place, they said.

The Congress MLA alleged that Avdhesh Pratap Singh's henchmen, armed with iron rods and bricks, attacked her vehicle due to which the driver lost control and it overturned.

Avdhesh Pratap Singh is the brother of Dinesh Singh, the BJP's candidate for Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat -- a traditional stronghold of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 14 2019. 18:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements