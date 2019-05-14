Mamata responsible for poll violence in West Bengal: Rajnath

The BJP Tuesday attacked the government over incidents of political violence in the state, with holding "responsible" and alleging that anarchy existed there.

The party also targeted Banerjee over the arrest of its youth activist for sharing a meme of the chief minister, likened her to a dictator who does not like people laughing at her.

"Humour, wit, sarcasm survive in a free society. They have no place in autocracies. Dictators laugh at people. They don't like people laughing at them. Bengal, today is a case in point," Jaitley said.

The on Tuesday directed immediate release of Sharma on bail and asked her to tender a "written apology" at the time of her release from jail for sharing the meme.

At a press conference, Singh in reply to a question, said freedom of speech does not mean "abusing" somebody, but added to another question that all sorts of pictures depicting leaders, including him, are put out routinely.

On another query about the court asking her to apologise, he said it can be challenged.

Singh also slammed the for incidents of political violence during elections and asked Banerjee to "own up" responsibility for them.

"Law and order is a primary responsibility of a She is unable to stop it... There is anarchy. I hold the responsible," he told reporters.

He, however, added that the Centre can do little in the matter and it was for the to take cognisance.

Singh also lashed out at Banerjee for not answering Narendra Modi's call to her when Cyclone Fani hit the region, saying this might have been the first time when a did not respond to a PM's call.

"If a chief minister behaves like this, then what will happen to India's federal structure, its constitution," he asked.

