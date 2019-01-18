Cong MLA pitches Bajwa's name for Punjab CM

Days after an MLA left the embarrassed with a public outburst, another has pitched MP Bajwa's name for the minister's post, according to a video clip on

"The days are not far when the command of will be in the hands of Bajwa ji. We, at this pious place, pray before God to accept our demand and prayer that in coming few months, we accept Bajwa ji as the minister of Punjab, Sri Hargobindpur MLA said Thursday.

He was addressing a function, where Bajwa was also sitting on the dais, at Ghuman town in district.

on Wednesday suspended MLA Kulbir Singh Zira from the party on the charge of indiscipline, days after he publicly vent his unhappiness over alleged inaction of authorities to check illicit liquor trade in Ferozepur.

In the video, the could be heard purportedly praising Bajwa, who is former of Punjab Congress, for raising public issues in a meeting with in Chandigarh.

"You have seen through the media that ji strongly raised the issues of Punjab-- be it demands of employees, pending payment of sugarcane growers and of poor people before the CM, said

When asked about Singh's comments, Bajwa said, "They can be his own sentiments. I will not like to make further comment on it."



Zira, on January 12, had left the Congress red-faced with his public outburst at a district level function to administer oath to the newly elected village heads in Ferozepur.

He had also accused a few police officers including one of the IG rank of being in cahoots with some liquor contractors in the illegal trade.

Meanwhile, Bajwa said if Zira has any grievance then he should raise it with the party high command.

"I suggest him to meet Congress and explain the whole situation to him, said Bajwa.

