Cong not to host Iftar at national level this year

After its Lok Sabha poll debacle, the is not hosting an party at the central level this year, but its state units are organising such parties at their own level.

Congress's confirmed that no was being organised at the national level, but the state units were hosting such parties.

The Delhi Congress, led by former Sheila Dikshit, hosted an party last week.

had hosted an Iftar last year at a plush hotel in the national capital, but no such party was being thrown this year, a said.

Last year's was the first one to be hosted by Gandhi after becoming the

Sources said the drubbing in just-concluded Lok Sabha polls is cited as one of the reasons for not hosting an Iftar this year.

