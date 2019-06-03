Minor girl leaves home after being scolded by mother, reunited with family

A six-year-old girl, who left home after being scolded by her mother, has been reunited with her family in northeast Delhi, police said Monday.

According to a senior police officer, the girl, a resident of Ajit Nagar, went missing on Saturday morning. She was traced to the house of her mother's friend in the Seelampur area on Sunday.

The mother of the child, who works at a cloth factory, lodged a missing complaint at police station on Saturday.

The woman, in her complaint, stated that she scolded her daughter before leaving for the factory in the morning. When she came back at around 3.30 pm, she could not find her daughter, the police said.

During investigation, the police scanned CCTV footage as the family could not provide any photograph of the kid. Through CCTV footage, the photos of the girl was taken and circulated in the area, the police said.

However, police got information that the girl was seen at around 1 pm on Sunday in Seelampur. Police took her mother along with them to the place where the complainant's friend lives and found the child, they said.

The child had gone there on Saturday, the police said.

After a counselling session by an NGO, the girl was handed over to her mother, the police said.

