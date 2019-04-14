JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » Lok Sabha Elections 2019 » News

BJP wave stronger now, won't let Abdullahs, Muftis divide India: PM Modi
Business Standard

Congress raises doubts over 'suspicious black trunk' in PM's Modi's chopper

Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma asked the prime minister to come clean on the issue and said the EC should inquire into the contents of the trunk

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma addresses a press conference, at AICC Office in New Delhi. File photo: PTI

The Congress Sunday demanded a thorough probe into the alleged transportation of a "suspicious black trunk" in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's helicopter during his visit to Chitradurg in Karnataka.

Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma asked the prime minister to come clean on the issue and said the EC should inquire into the contents of the trunk.

He said the Congress' Karnataka unit has already filed a complaint with the EC in this regard.

"We saw there were three more choppers escorting the prime minister's helicopter. After landing, a black trunk was taken out and whisked away in a private car which was not part of the SPG cascade," he alleged.

Sharma also asked Modi to give an account of his five-year rule to the people of the country.
First Published: Sun, April 14 2019. 14:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU