Reversal of fortunes: BJP on backfoot in MP this election, Cong makes gains

The absence of any discernible wave and reversal of fortunes in the 2018 Assembly polls has put the BJP on the backfoot in for the April-May elections.

The party had won 27 out of 29 parliamentary seats in the state in 2014, with only and senior leader managing to withstand the Modi wave in Chhindwara and Guna respectively.

The poll picture seems hazy as of now, though the Congress seems to have its nose ahead if the data of the last Assembly polls is any indication.

It is just a little over 100 days that the government has been sworn in, so it is too early for it to start attracting anti-incumbency, party leaders said.

The Assembly poll win has also invigorated Congress workers and the momentum is likely to be carried forward to the elections.

Secondly, the Congress is fancying its chances as it had polled more votes than the BJP in 12 seats in the Assembly polls.

For the BJP, the fact that it polled more votes than the Congress in 17 Lok Sabha seats might not be of much solace.

The 12 constituencies where the Congress secured more votes than the BJP in the last Assembly elections are Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Mandla, Chhindwara, Rajgarh, Dewas, Ratlam, Dhar, Khargone, Khandwa and Betul, as per data from the and other sources.

Interestingly, in Guna constituency, which the Congress managed to hold on to despite the Modi wave in 2014, the party polled less votes than the BJP in the 2018 Assembly polls.

The Congress, which was out of power in the state since 2003 managed to unseat the in the Assembly polls in November last year, winning 114 seats against the BJP's 109.

However, the BJP believes the Assembly results will not cast a shadow on the

said the saffron party would retain 27 seats, arguing that people vote differently during Assembly and

"People are excited and waiting to re-elect Narendra Modiji as the We are expecting to win more than 27 seats in MP," Agrawal said.

His confidence is anchored in the BJP's performance in the 17 Lok Sabha seats where the saffron party garnered more votes than Congress candidates in the Assembly polls.

These seats are Guna, Sagar, Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Balaghat, Hoshangabad, Vidisha, Bhopal, Ujjain, and

Voting will be held in four phases in beginning April 29.