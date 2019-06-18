Cong strategises on key issues ahead of PM's meeting with party chiefs

A meeting of the top brass, including and Rahul Gandhi, was held here to decide the strategy on key matters such as speaker's election and Narendra Modi's call to discuss the 'one nation, one election' issue.

Sources said the meeting, chaired by Parliamentary Party and attended by and former Manmohan Singh, discussed the strategy to be adopted by the party during the meeting called by the

Senior leaders A K Antony, P Chidambaram, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Jairam Ramesh, K Suresh, and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, were among those present at the meeting held at Sonia Gandhi's residence 10, Janpath.

Modi has invited heads of all parties who have an either in or Rajya Sabha for a meeting on Wednesday.

The meeting has been called to discuss the "one nation, one election" issue, celebration of the 75 years of Independence in 2022 and 150 years of this year. It will be followed by a dinner-meeting with all MPs on June 20.

The strategy for the dinner-meeting was also discussed at the Congress meeting, sources said.

The Congress top brass also deliberated on the issue of speaker's election.

Asked about two-time BJP being the NDA nominee for the speaker's post, Chowdhury, speaking to reporters after the meeting, said: "No problem, we won't oppose anyone's name."



Birla, who won from Kota-Bundi parliamentary seat in Rajasthan, will easily become the as the has a clear majority in the lower house.

Chowdhury also said the issue of appointment of the of the Congress party in Lok Sabha was not discussed at the meeting.

Along with Chowdhury, unit working K Suresh, and are in the running for the post, sources said.

They said a decision on the issue of Congress's in Lok Sabha will be taken soon by

On Prime Minister Modi's appeal to the Opposition that it should not worry about numbers, Chowdhury said: "That is the core essence of democracy. Democracy is not determined only by numbers, it is determined by opinion, discussions and dialogue."



If the statements of the prime minister are conveyed to his juniors or his partymen then it will be beneficial for all, Chowdhury said, adding what Modi preaches, most of the time, it is not implemented by his own party leaders.

Prime Minister Modi on Monday assured the Opposition that their every word is "valuable" to the government irrespective of their "numbers", and asked it to actively speak in Parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)