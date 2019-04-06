PM Modi accuses Congress of using poverty as a major political weapon

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Sonepur (Odisha) 

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally at Moran, Dibrugarh district. Photo: PTI

Accusing the Congress of always using poverty as a major political weapon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the best remedy to eradicate poverty is to do away with that party.

"The Congress has all along been reaping political benefits by employing poverty as a major weapon. Poverty cannot be eradicated as long as the Congress exists," Modi said addressing the BJP's election rally in Sonepur which falls under Balangir Lok Sabha constituency in west Odisha.

Giving a call for "Congress hathao", he said poverty will disappear on its own if the Congress is removed.

Noting that Congress only gave slogans for the eradication of poverty for generations but never took any step to ensure it, he said poor people have turned poorer and their leaders and ministers became richer.

The Congress, as well as the BJD, used poverty for politics for which a major part of the country and Odisha was in immense poverty for decades.

As a result, Maoists are taking advantage of the situation, Modi said.

Assembly election in Odisha is scheduled to be held along with the Lok Sabha polls in four phases beginning April 11.
First Published: Sat, April 06 2019. 14:20 IST

