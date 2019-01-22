Shah returning to Delhi, unlikely to attend Jhargram rally

BJP Shah is returning to on Tuesday evening due to his ill health and is unlikely to attend his scheduled rally at in West Bengal, party leaders said.

" Shah is very ill. He has high fever, but still attended today's rally here. He was discharged few days ago from the hospital after suffering from swine flu," state said.

Shah will return to on Tuesday as his doctors have advised him against attending any other rally due to his ill health, Ghosh said. "If he is fine tomorrow, then he will attend the scheduled rally at tomorrow."



Earlier in the day, Shah kick-started the BJP's campaign in with a rally in Malda, saying all Bengali refugees would be granted citizenship with the passage of the citizenship bill.

Ghosh added that the had asked them to ensure that the other scheduled rallies take place on time.

