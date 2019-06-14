UP starts online clearance for telecom infra rollout

government Friday started single window clearance for rolling out in the state to expedite mobile networks and connectivity.

The application for permission can be submitted on UP government's website launched Friday. It will accept for procuring fresh permission and renewal of permissions, and Infrastructure Providers Association (TAIPA) said in a statement.

The portal will help streamlining and speeding-up the permission process as well as help in expediting the rollout across the state, UP IT and Electronics said.

"I appeal all the authorities to adopt and implement the rules, 2018 in their respective jurisdiction as it will help in shaping Digital Uttar Pradesh," he said.

As on December 2018, has more than 56 thousand mobile towers mounted with 2 lakh 34 thousand mobile base stations.

"The has taken a forward step in this direction by issuing a State for the State that is aligned with Government of India's Right of Way rules 2016, and having this workshop organised for the adoption and implementation of the said rules. These cumulative actions will help in developing Smart & Digital Uttar Pradesh," Tilak Raj Dua, Director General, and Infrastructure Providers Association (TAIPA) said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)