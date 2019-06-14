Sarpanch arrested taking bribe

The (ACB) here Friday arrested the sarpanch of Kela Ka Bas gram panchayat in for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 20,000, an said.

The accused, Rohitash Kumar, had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 30,000 from the complainant to recommend his name for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, an ACB said.

After verification, a trap was laid and the sarpanch was arrested while taking a bribe of Rs 20,000, the said.

