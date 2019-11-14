Economic slowdown: Congress meet on Saturday to plan nationwide agitation

The Congress has called a meeting of its general secretaries and in-charges of various states on Saturday to discuss the modalities and chalk out a programme for its proposed country-wide agitation against the slowdown in economy, unemployment and agrarian crisis.

Congress general secretary, organisation, has convened the meeting of all leaders to plan a big agitation in the capital where Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former chief would participate.

The Congress plans to hold this protest in Delhi soon.