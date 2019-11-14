JUST IN
Business Standard

Economic slowdown: Congress meet on Saturday to plan nationwide agitation

The Congress plans to hold this national protest in Delhi soon

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Congress has called a meeting of its general secretaries and in-charges of various states on Saturday to discuss the modalities and chalk out a programme for its proposed country-wide agitation against the slowdown in economy, unemployment and agrarian crisis.

Congress general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal has convened the meeting of all leaders to plan a big agitation in the national capital where Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former chief Rahul Gandhi would participate.

The Congress plans to hold this national protest in Delhi soon.
