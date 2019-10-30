Container Corporation posts consolidated net loss of Rs 332.71 cr in Q2

JUST IN
Bharti Airtel subscriber base thinning as customers move to JioPhone
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

State-run Container Corporation of India Ltd (CONCOR) on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 332.71 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 333.44 crore during the same quarter a year ago, the multi-modal logistics company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

Total income during the July-September quarter of the current fiscal dipped marginally to Rs 1,800.45 crore from Rs 1,897.92 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses during the quarter were at Rs 1,469.78 crore as compared to Rs 1,444.34 crore in July-September quarter of the preceding financail year. Besides providing inland transport by rail for containers, Container Corporation of India is also into management of ports, air cargo complexes and establishing cold chain.
