Cooperative movement remained sluggish due to vested interests: AAP minister

Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Monday said the cooperative movement in India had been moving at a "very slow place" due to vested interests of a few officials.

Gautam, who is the registrar of cooperative societies, Delhi, also claimed that things have improved under the Aam Aadmi Party rule.

"The cooperative movement is successful in countries like Bangladesh. But here in India, it had been moving at a very slow pace because of the vested interests of a few officials," he said at the inauguration of the third Delhi Cooperative Convention here.

The minister claimed that the major reason behind the cooperative movement's slow pace was frequent transfers of the registrar.

"However, things have improved under the Aam Aadmi Party government," Gautam said. "We have to take some more concrete steps in a mission mode to take this movement ahead."



The main issues discussed at the convention were related to recoveries of loan advanced by cooperative banks and urban credit societies and reservation of commercial space in DDA complexes for branches of cooperative banks, among others.

