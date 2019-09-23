Women devoted to spirituality, without family and income, are happiest: Study by RSS-linked body

Women who have chosen the path of spirituality and do not have a family and income are the happiest in the country, states a survey conducted by the RSS-linked organisation DRISHTI.

The study was conducted across 29 states, five union territories. It covered 465 districts, including 70 in border areas. It was conducted by Drishti Stree Adhyayan Prabodhan Kendra (DSAPK) during 2017-18.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will release the study report at an event here on Tuesday.

More than 43,255 women above 18 years of age were interviewed for the survey, of whom only 6,000 women were into spirituality.

Above 90 per cent of respondents who are not having family, no income and are into spirituality posses very high level of happiness and wellbeing, says Anjali Deshpande, a senior office-bearer of DRISHTI.

Women from spiritual field had the highest level of happiness among all the respondents, the survey said.

As per the survey, the lowest percentage of happiness is seen in women having family income below Rs 10,000, the survey states.

All major religions were included in the sample for the survey.

In terms of employment, the highest percentage was in Christian women, followed by Hindu, Buddhist, Muslim and Jain.

The employment rate was the lowest among Sikh women, the survey states.

In terms of caste, it says that employment rate is the highest among women who are from ST, and lowest in case of those who are from general caste. Self-employment was also taken into consideration during the study, said Deshpande.

According to the survey, married women have a very high level of happiness, whereas the level of happiness was lowest in women in live-in relationships. Only 29 women of the 43,255 surveyed were in live-in relationships, it stated.

