Cop arrested for hitting commuters with car in drunken state

A police officer has been arrested for driving his car in an inebriated state and hitting commuters with it, police said on Monday.

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police Subhendu Kumar Behera, posted at Baripada Police Headquarters, was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly hit at least two motorbike-borne commuters with his car before dashing it against a roadside pole in Mayurbhanj district's Udala town, an officer said.

The accused ASI has been suspended from duty and departmental proceedings against him are on, district Superintendent of Police Parmar Smit Parshottamdas told reporters, adding that the car has been seized.

The injured persons have been released from a hospital after being administered medical aid, the SP said.

Such behaviour by any police officer will not be tolerated, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)