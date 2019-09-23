JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

DBS expects modest rate cut at RBI's MPC meeting in October

Three terrorists including those involved in BJP, RSS leaders' killings in J-K's Kishtwar held
Business Standard

Cop arrested for hitting commuters with car in drunken state

Press Trust of India  |  Baripada (Odisha) 

A police officer has been arrested for driving his car in an inebriated state and hitting commuters with it, police said on Monday.

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police Subhendu Kumar Behera, posted at Baripada Police Headquarters, was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly hit at least two motorbike-borne commuters with his car before dashing it against a roadside pole in Mayurbhanj district's Udala town, an officer said.

The accused ASI has been suspended from duty and departmental proceedings against him are on, district Superintendent of Police Parmar Smit Parshottamdas told reporters, adding that the car has been seized.

The injured persons have been released from a hospital after being administered medical aid, the SP said.

Such behaviour by any police officer will not be tolerated, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 23 2019. 14:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU