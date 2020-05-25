Cop injured in road accident

A 34-year-old police constable



was seriously injured when he was hit by a dumper truck in Chunabhatti here on Sunday, an official said on Monday.

The accident occurred on a bridge when the constable, Chandrashekhar Chowdhari, was going to Chembur on a motorcycle, he said, adding that the constable suffered serious injuries to his hands and legs.

Chowdhari has been posted in Bandra traffic division since 2019, the official added.

"We have registered an FIR against the dumper driver under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for rash and negligent driving and others," said Pradip Kadam, senior police inspector, Bandra traffic division.

Chowdhari's condition is stable, he said.

