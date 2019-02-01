Copper futures dip 0.32 pc on weak spot demand

prices fell 0.32 per cent to Rs 436.20 per kg Friday as speculators trimmed positions amid low demand at the domestic spot markets.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, to be delivered in this month eased by Rs 1.40, or 0.32 per cent, to Rs 436.20 per kg in a business turnover of 12,569 lots.

Analysts said off-loading of positions by traders amid muted demand at the domestic spot markets, led to the fall in prices at futures trade.

Globally, however, at the London Exchange (LME), three-month delivery of the surged 0.54 per cent to USD 6,169 per tonne.

