Copper futures dip 0.32 pc on weak spot demand

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Copper prices fell 0.32 per cent to Rs 436.20 per kg Friday as speculators trimmed positions amid low demand at the domestic spot markets.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper to be delivered in this month eased by Rs 1.40, or 0.32 per cent, to Rs 436.20 per kg in a business turnover of 12,569 lots.

Analysts said off-loading of positions by traders amid muted demand at the domestic spot markets, led to the fall in copper prices at futures trade.

Globally, however, at the London Metal Exchange (LME), three-month delivery of the metal surged 0.54 per cent to USD 6,169 per tonne.

First Published: Fri, February 01 2019.

