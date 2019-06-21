Copper futures fall 0.23 pc as speculators trim bets

futures traded 0.23 per cent lower at Rs 444.20 per kg Friday as speculators off-loaded bets to book profits.

Furthermore, subdued demand at domestic spot market pushed down here.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, for delivery in the current month shed 95 paisa, or 0.23 per cent, to Rs 444.20 per kg in a business turnover of 12,144 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall to off-loading of positions by participants amid muted demand at the domestic spot market.

