JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Yoga has broken barriers of religion, region and language: Naqvi

At least 24 killed in Indonesia matchstick warehouse fire: official
Business Standard

Copper futures fall 0.23 pc as speculators trim bets

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Copper futures traded 0.23 per cent lower at Rs 444.20 per kg Friday as speculators off-loaded bets to book profits.

Furthermore, subdued demand at domestic spot market pushed down metal prices here.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in the current month shed 95 paisa, or 0.23 per cent, to Rs 444.20 per kg in a business turnover of 12,144 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall to off-loading of positions by participants amid muted demand at the domestic spot market.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 21 2019. 14:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU