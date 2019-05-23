Twenty one out of 24 BJP candidates leading by over 1 lakh votes in Rajasthan

As many as 21 out of the 24 BJP candidates are leading by a margin of over one lakh votes, with one having established a lead of more than 4 lakh votes in the trends available so far.

The saffron party contested on 24 seats leaving one seat to its alliance partner, who is also ahead.

The Congress, which won the assembly elections in the state recently, is trailing behind on all the 25 Lok Sabha seats of the northern state.

No result have been declared so far.

BJP's (Bhilwara) is leading with a margin of 4,45,082 votes while PP Chaudhary (Pali), (Chittorgarh) and are surging ahead with a margin of 3,00,982, 3,12,151 and 3,01,872 votes respectively.

Bhagirath (Alwar), (Barmer), Nihal Chand (Ganganagar), Rajyavardhan Rathore ( Rural), Dushyant Singh (Jhalawar-Baran) are leading with a margin of more than two lakh votes.

(Banswara), (Bharatpur), Arjun Ram Meghwal (Bikaner), Rahul Kaswan (Churu), (Jaipur), (Jalore), (Jhunjhunu), (Jodhpur), (Kota), Sumedhanand (Sikar), are leading with a margin of more than 1 lakh votes, according to officials.

BJP's alliance partner candidate is ahead with over one lakh vote margin. PTI SDA



