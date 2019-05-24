Copper futures gain 0.28 pc on positive global cues

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Copper prices edged higher by 0.28 per cent to Rs 416.60 per kg in futures trade Friday as participants raised bets, tracking positive global cues.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for June delivery rose by Rs 1.15, or 0.28 per cent, to Rs 416.60 per kg in business turnover of 21,674 lots.

Analysts said a firm trend overseas and pick up in demand in the spot market mainly led to the rise in copper prices in futures trade.

