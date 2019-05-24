Copper futures gain 0.28 pc on positive global cues

prices edged higher by 0.28 per cent to Rs 416.60 per kg in futures trade Friday as participants raised bets, tracking positive global cues.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, contracts for June delivery rose by Rs 1.15, or 0.28 per cent, to Rs 416.60 per kg in business turnover of 21,674 lots.

Analysts said a firm trend overseas and pick up in demand in the spot market mainly led to the rise in prices in futures trade.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)