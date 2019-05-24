Crude oil prices up 1.07 pc on upbeat global cues

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Crude oil prices rose 1.07 per cent to Rs 4,079 per barrel in futures trade Friday as speculators raised their exposure, tracking a rebound in global markets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for June delivery went up by Rs 43, or 1.07 per cent, to Rs 4,079 per barrel in a business turnover of 19,049 lots.

Analysts said the rise in crude oil futures was largely in tandem with a firming trend in global trade.

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate crude prices rose 1.02 per cent to USD 58.50, while international benchmark Brent went up 0.89 per cent to USD 68.36 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange.

First Published: Fri, May 24 2019. 13:36 IST

