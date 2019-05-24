JUST IN
Seven Indians arrested after shootout in Nepal

Press Trust of India  |  Kathmandu 

Seven Indians have been arrested in Nepal following a shootout with the police near a temple on Thursday.

The accused, who hail from Bihar's Samastipur district, include one Ravi Mallik who has sustained a bullet injury in the ensuing gunbattle, the police said in a statement.

They were arrested as they gathered near the Bihar Kunda temple of Janakpur for committing loot, they said.

The police have also seized two pistols, two rounds of bullet, a magazine, one knife and two motorcycles.

First Published: Fri, May 24 2019. 13:35 IST

