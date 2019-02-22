Copper futures rise on domestic spot demand

traded 0.45 per cent higher at Rs 457.40 per kg Friday amid pick up in domestic demand at the spot market.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, for delivery in current month traded higher by Rs 2.05, or 0.45 per cent, to quote at Rs 457.40 per kg in a business turnover of 11,630 lots.

Market analysts said increased demand from consuming industries mainly influenced prices at trade.

