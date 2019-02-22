JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

USFDA completes audit of Dr Reddy's Shreveport plant in US with zero observations

UP ATS arrests two alleged JeM terrorists from Deoband
Business Standard

Copper futures rise on domestic spot demand

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Copper futures traded 0.45 per cent higher at Rs 457.40 per kg Friday amid pick up in domestic demand at the spot market.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in current month traded higher by Rs 2.05, or 0.45 per cent, to quote at Rs 457.40 per kg in a business turnover of 11,630 lots.

Market analysts said increased demand from consuming industries mainly influenced copper prices at futures trade.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 22 2019. 13:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements