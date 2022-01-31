Core sector output up 3.8% in Dec 2021

-
ALSO READ
India's core sector output grows 9.4% in July on the back of low base
Sept core sector growth drops to 4.4% YoY as rains affect infra activity
India's crude steel output grows 18% to 118 MT in 2021, says worldsteel
Eight core sectors' output grows to 7.5% in October
Realme Book Slim laptops with 11th Gen Intel Core processors launched
-
Production of eight core sectors rose by 3.8 per cent in December 2021 as against a contraction of 0.4 per cent in the same month last year, according to the official data released on Monday.
Barring crude oil and steel, all sectors recorded positive growth in December 2021. The sectors had expanded by 3.4 per cent in November 2021.
The growth rate of the eight infrastructure sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity -- stood at 12.6 per cent during April-December this fiscal as against a negative growth of 9.8 per cent during the same period last fiscal.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU