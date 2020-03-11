IndiGo says fall in bookings amid Coronavirus to impact quarterly earnings

IndiGo's parent InterGlobe Aviation on Wednesday said its quarterly earnings are expected to be hit due to decline in daily bookings, amid the outbreak.

"Over the past few days however, week-on-week, we have seen a 15-20 per cent decline in our daily bookings," it said in a release.

According to the release, the numbers could change from here based on how the situation evolves.

"We expect our quarterly earnings to be materially impacted because of the above.

"In addition, the rupee has also depreciated sharply which will have an adverse impact on our dollar denominated liabilities primarily on account of capitalised operating leases," it said.

IndiGo is the country's largest airline.