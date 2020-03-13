JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Top Headlines: Key Cabinet decisions, Coronavirus updates, and more
Business Standard

Coronavirus: Bihar govt declares closure of schools, colleges till March 31

An announcement to this effect was made here by Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar

Press Trust of India  |  Patna 

Coronavirus
FILE PHOTO: A doctor checks the temperature of a child passenger as part of precautionary measures against the new coronavirus, at a railway station | PTI

The Bihar government on Friday announced closure of all schools, colleges, coaching institutes, zoos and public parks till March 31 as a precautionary measure against coronavirus pandemic.

An announcement to this effect was made here by Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar shortly after a high-level meeting to discuss measures to prevent the spread of the disease in the state was chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The Chief Minister, however, made it clear that candidates appearing for their CBSE exams will be allowed to do so and that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure that those venturing out in public places do not catch the contagion.

According to the state health department, 52 people with symptoms associated with COVID 19 have so far been tested but none was found positive for coronavirus.
First Published: Fri, March 13 2020. 17:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU