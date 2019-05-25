Cotton bales gutted in fire at godown

A large quantity of waste bales were gutted in a fire that broke out in a godown here Saturday, police said.

The people nearby saw smoke emerging from the warehouse and alerted its workers and management, the police said.

Seeing the flames, nearly 30 workers in the godown rushed out to safety, even as fire and rescue personnel arrived at the spot, they said.

Three fire-tenders doused the flames after nearly a five-hour struggle.

The reason for the blaze and the estimated loss were being ascertained, they added.

