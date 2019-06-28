Cottonseed oil cake futures fall 0.57 pc

Cottonseed oil cake price fell 0.57 per cent to Rs 2,792 per quintal in futures trade Friday as speculators off-loaded their holdings in tune with a weak trend at the physical market.

Marketmen said slack in demand from cattle-feed makers mainly kept pressure on cottonseed oil cake prices.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake to be delivered in July contracts fell by Rs 16, or 0.57 per cent, to Rs 2,792 per quintal with an open interest of 42,250 lots.

However, cottonseed oil cake for August contracts rose by Rs 34.5, or 1.25 per cent, to Rs 2,732 per quintal with a business turnover of 41,070 open lots.

