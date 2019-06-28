Nexteer Opens New Plant Facility in Liuzhou, China

/ -- Nexteer Automotive, a global leader in intuitive motion control, celebrated the grand opening of its new plant facility in Liudong New District, Liuzhou, China. Officials from Liuzhou Government and Liudong New District participated in the ceremony together with management from Nexteer Automotive and customer representatives.

"Over the past three years, Nexteer has accelerated the expansion of its global footprint to provide customers with faster and more convenient service," said Mr. Guibin Zhao, Vice Chairman of the Board, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nexteer Automotive. "As an advanced production facility that will provide first-class engineering technology services, the new Liuzhou plant demonstrates our confidence in the global and Chinese automotive industries, as well as our strong collaboration with strategic customers in the region."



Nexteer's new Liuzhou plant is expected to hire more than 500 people and replaces the Liuzhou facility that Nexteer previously rented. This new 12,000 square meter plant will provide customers with CEPS (Column-assist Electric Power Steering) systems, related technologies and services. The establishment of the new plant will enhance Nexteer's manufacturing capacity in the Asia-Pacific region to meet the growing demand for EPS systems in the Chinese and the Asia-Pacific markets.

In addition to "smart manufacturing" measures such as Nexteer's Digital Trace Manufacturing, real-time data acquisition, analysis and billboards, facial recognition on production lines, early warning of equipment status alerts, the new Liuzhou plant is also equipped with a NVH (Noise Vibration Harshness) laboratory, test track, vehicle testing lab, product performance analysis center, advanced technology research office and other engineering modules to provide advanced EPS product testing, verification and customer service.

Since Nexteer began operating in Liuzhou in 2015, the operations team has received recognition from customers and the local government for excellent quality and operation and timely customer response. In the first half of 2019 alone, Nexteer Liuzhou achieved the "Excellent Response Award" from SAIC-GM-Wuling and the "Mayor's Quality Nomination Award" of Liuzhou.

Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316), a global leader in intuitive motion control, is a multi-billion dollar global steering and driveline business delivering electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steering columns, driveline systems, as well as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving enabling technologies for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company has 27 manufacturing plants, three technical centers and 14 customer service centers strategically located in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Africa. The company serves more than 60 customers in every major region of the world including BMW, Fiat Chrysler, Ford, GM, Groupe PSA, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China. www.nexteer.

