Mishra to be BJD parliamentary party leader in Lok Sabha

Press Trust of India  |  Bhubaneswar 

Four-time MP from Puri Pinaki Misra was on Sunday nominated as the parliamentary party leader of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Lok Sabha.

BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has nominated Misra as the party leader in the lower house of Parliament, BJD general secretary Bijay Nayak said.

Similarly, Kandhamal MP Achyutananda Samanta has been nominated as the BJD Chief whip and Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty as party's deputy chief whip in Lok Sabha.

Patnaik has also nominated six-time MP from Cuttack, Bhartruhari Mahtab to be the chairman of the standing committee which will be allotted to the BJD.

The BJD has won 12 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in the state, while BJP bagged eight and Congress one.

First Published: Sun, June 02 2019. 21:35 IST

