Less than a dozen people affiliated with the group were drowned out by hundreds of counter-protesters Saturday at a rally in the state of Ohio, authorities and said.

The event ended peacefully without or arrests, the city government of Dayton, Ohio, said in a statement on

Nine people from a group called the Honorable Sacred Knights showed up for a rally they'd obtained a permit to hold in They were met by 500 to 600 counter-protesters, city officials said.

The counter-protesters chanted, sang and played various instruments to drown out the racist demonstrators, who had gathered behind a under tight police security, reports said.

More than 350 were on hand amid fears of violence.

In 2017, a woman was killed at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville,

sparked outrage in its aftermath after claiming there were good people "on both sides" at the rally.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)