Business Standard

Couple arrested for duping people on the pretext of getting them govt jobs

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

A couple has been arrested from New Delhi by the Rajasthan Police on Saturday morning for allegedly duping people of crores of rupees on the pretext of getting them government jobs, police said here Saturday.

Nitin Gupta and his wife Shikha were arrested from an apartment in the national capital by the Special Operation Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police.

According to police, Nitin Gupta used to pose as the principal advisor in the Law Ministry and his wife as a member of the Central Board of Film Certification and duped people in the name of getting them jobs in the railways, banks and admissions to medical colleges.

Acting on a complaint, the SOG found that there is no principal advisor in the law ministry, New Delhi, in the name of Nitin Gupta following which a team nabbed the couple in Delhi, an official of the Rajasthan Police's SOG said.

The couple have cheated people in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, New Delhi and Haryana. Fake visiting cards and an SUV were seized from the couple's possession, the official said, adding the accused are being interrogated.

First Published: Sat, June 22 2019. 20:30 IST

