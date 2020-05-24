Couple found dead at home in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

A man and his wife, both in their late 30s, were found dead at their house in Mohalla Sukhiabad here, police said on Sunday.

While the body of Daljit Kaur (37) was found on the bed, her husband Jasbir Sigh (38) was found hanging with a ceiling fan on Saturday night, police said.

Their neighbours informed the police after they sensed a foul smell emanating from the house, they said.

The couple was running a grocery shop at their house.

Police said the matter is under investigation.

