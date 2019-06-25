CPI Member raises the issue of manual scavenging in RS

The issue of manual scavenging and deaths of seven persons while cleaning a hotel's sewer in found a mention in Tuesday, with D Raja of the CPI claiming had not uttered a word on the deaths in his home-state so far.

Participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to President's Address, Raja accused the BJP of trying to impose a monolithic, illiberal and socio political order in the country.

Raja claimed that Dalits and minorities were being targeted in the name of majoritarianism and that the attacks on the two communities have increased manifold.

He said the government was spending crores on the Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan (cleanliness campaign) but not doing anything for Safai Karamcharis.

"Seven people were killed in while cleaning a sewer, that is our Prime Minister's state, what a shame the he has not uttered a word so far," Raja said.

Seven persons, including four sanitation workers, died earlier this month after inhaling toxic fumes while cleaning sewer of a hotel in district of

The incident happened shortly after midnight at Darshan Hotel in Fartikui village of Dabhoi tehsil, around 30 kms from city, police said. Three employees of the hotel were also among those killed.

Besides, Raja sought to know the mandate given to Niti Aayog and claimed the government think tank was proposing that PSUs be handed over to the private sector.

Kailash Soni of the BJP said in this country there are people who pass comments on Veer Savarkar.

P L Punia of the said he did not find any reference to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the President's Address. He batted for reservation in jobs in the private sector saying public sector has limited opportunities. He suggested that be set up.

of the claimed that female foeticide and crimes against girl children were on the rise. She said that women felt unsafe on roads and in public places.

According to her, the in MSMEs has completely collapsed and there are no jobs.

(Nominated) referring to said that the state called number one has become number one in poll killings and election violence and sadly four people in Purulia were found hanged for being supporters of a particular party.

Demanding punishing public officials who colluded in degenerating democracy, he stressed the need for electoral reforms.

He demanded that apart from Election Commission, the time has come for extending equal degree of supervision powers to local bodies like panchayats and gramsabhas.

"Area of jurisdiction of the be extended to local self government," he said and added that the efforts were on to make Bangla vishakta (poisonous).

K Keshava Rao (TRS) said that the White Revolution, Green Revolution and Blue Revolution mentioned by the in his address actually happened in the previous regime.

(Shiv Sena) said the would be built at Ayodhya by the BJP government and also article 370 would be abolished by it.

Mansukh Lal Mandaviya (BJP) said governmet was making all efforts to take welfare schemes to the people.

