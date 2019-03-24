CPI names Kanhaiya Kumar as candidate from Begusarai Lok Sabha seat

The CPI on Sunday announced the name of former JNUSU as its candidate from the seat, where he would take on in a triangular contest with the RJD.

The party has also decided to extend its support to CPI(ML) Liberation and CPI(M) in the Ara and Ujiarpur constituencies, respectively.

"We have already announced the name of as our nominee from Today, the party's central secretariat gave its nod and formally announced Kumar's candidature from We have no doubt that he will become an MP," CPI national K Narayana said.

The party will field its candidate on the Khagaria seat as well, the candidature of which will be decided by the central secretariat on Monday.

"We will support the candidates of the in order to ensure the defeat of the NDA in the state on seats where the Left will not field its nominees," said.

" has become the symbol of fight against the in the past three years... We will ensure his victory," he asserted.

Asked about the Left parties not finding a place in the Grand Alliance, Kumar said the Congress has already taken a decision to support secular democratic forces in order to ensure the defeat of the BJP-led government, and also to check the division of anti-Modi votes.

"And hence, we have extended our support to the Grand Alliance, irrespective of what they have done," he said.

Left parties of had on Saturday slammed the 'Mahagathbandhan' (Grand Alliance) for excluding them in the seat-sharing formula, saying the decision was not in sync with the ground realities in the state.

The 'Mahagathbandhan' on Friday announced its seat-sharing formula for the 40 seats in Bihar, half of which will be fought by the RJD and nine by the Congress.

ALSO READ: Congress picks Karti Chidambaram for Sivaganga seat in ninth nominees list

Terming and BJP nominee from Begusarai as a "visa minister", the firebrand student leader said, "I am fighting against and his fundamentalist thinking."



The RJD, which is the part of the Grand Alliance, has not formally announced any name for the Begusarai seat so far.