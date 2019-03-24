Only Modi govt can give befitting reply to Pakistan: Amit Shah

Pitching the polls as an election for rooting out terrorism and giving a befitting reply to Pakistan, BJP said Sunday said only a government headed by can do it.

Addressing a "Vijay Sankalp" rally, his first after the poll schedule was announced on March 10, he said the alliance led by opposition parties cannot secure the country and only a Modi-led BJP government can do so.

He accused of insulting the valour of armed forces by questioning the air strikes on a terror camp in Pakistan's Balakot.

"How low will you stoop for Don't play with national security for vote bank, Rahul Gandhi," he said.

The has been accusing the BJP of politicising the air strikes.

Shah also hit out at and for their controversial comments on the Pulwama terror attack and the subsequent air strikes.

Targeting opposition leaders like BSP supremo Mayawati, Sharad Pawar, DMK M K and TMC's Mamata Banerjee, he said they are "dreaming" to remove Modi but don't have the guts to fight the polls.

Shah also spoke at length about welfare initiatives of the and said the is also about the development of 50 crore poor people.

He claimed that people have decided to discard caste and vote Modi to power with a mandate bigger than he had got in 2014 due to his of "sabka saath, sabka vikas".

Uttar Pradesh, which sends 80 MPs to the 543-member Lok Sabha, is crucial to the bid to retain power at the Centre.

It had won 71 and its ally Apna Dal two seats in 2014, making up for a little over 25 per cent of the 282 seats the saffron party had won. It is faced with a formidable alliance of SP and BSP in the upcoming polls.

The BJP said it organised over 200 "Vijay Sankalp" (pledge for victory) rallies across the country on Sunday.

While Shah addressed a rally in Agra, other top party leaders, including Rajnath Singh, and Nirmala Sitharaman, addressed public meetings at different places.

The party said in a statement that Singh, Swaraj and Sitharaman spoke at Lucknow, and respectively while and former addressed rallies in and respectively.

Adityanath also spoke in

The BJP said it will hold over 250 such rallies on Tuesday.

