CR wants increase in frequency of new Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani

A good response from passengers to the first Rajdhani train on Mumbai- route through the Central Zone has prompted authorities to think of increasing the frequency of this now bi-weekly train.

The occupancy in the train, started in January, is nearly 100 per cent, CR's told

"From day one, we are seeing an overwhelming response. So, we are thinking of requesting the to possibly run it daily," he said.

He said the train is perfect to go to from and to come to from "A big number of passengers are booking tickets for these two destinations," he added.

Currently, the other two Rajdhani trains -- one from Central and the other from -- run on the Western Railway route.

This new train is the first Rajdhani in which takes a detour via Madhya Pradesh, instead of

Kumar said earnings from ticket sales of the new Rajdhani were beyond expectations and they want more and more passengers to travel in this premium train.

The train leaves (CSMT) in on every Wednesday and Saturday at 2.50 pm and reaches Hazrat Nizamuddin in at 10.20 am next day.

On its return journey, the train leaves Hazrat Nizamuddin on every Thursday and Sunday at 4.15 pm and arrives at CSMT at 11.55 am next day.

Besides CSMT and Hazrat Nizamuddin, it halts at Kalyan, Nashik, Jalgaon, Khandwa, Bhopal, and Agra, passing through two significant Hindi heartland states of and

"Halting the train at station (in district) has proved beneficial for travellers," Kumar added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)