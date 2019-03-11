Crashed Ethiopian Airlines black box recovered: state media

-
Investigators have recovered one of two black box recorders on the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 that crashed just outside Addis Ababa Sunday, killing all 149 passengers and eight crew, Ethiopian state media reported.
"#BreakingNews: The black box voice recorder from Ethiopian Airlines aircraft which crashed yesterday has been recovered: #Ethiopia," FANA Broadcasting Corporate said on its Twitter page.
