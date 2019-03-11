JUST IN
Business Standard

Crashed Ethiopian Airlines black box recovered: state media

AFP  |  Addis Ababa 

Investigators have recovered one of two black box recorders on the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 that crashed just outside Addis Ababa Sunday, killing all 149 passengers and eight crew, Ethiopian state media reported.

"#BreakingNews: The black box voice recorder from Ethiopian Airlines aircraft which crashed yesterday has been recovered: #Ethiopia," FANA Broadcasting Corporate said on its Twitter page.

First Published: Mon, March 11 2019. 16:25 IST

