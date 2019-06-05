Cricket-WC-2019-AFG-SRI SCORES

Completed scoreboard in the World Cup match between and Sri Lanka in Cardiff on Tuesday:



Sri Lanka



D. Karunaratne c Najibullah b Nabi30K. Perera c Shahzad b Rashid78L. Thirimanne b Nabi25K. Mendis c Rahmat b NabiA. Mathews c Rahmat b NabiD. de Silva c Shahzad b HamidT. Perera run out (Hashmatullah/Shahzad)I. Udana b Dawlat10S. Lakmal not out15L. Malinga b DawlatN. Pradeep b RashidExtras (lb10, nb3, w22)35Total (all out, 36.5 overs)201Fall of wickets: 1-92 (Karunaratne), 2-144 (Thirimanne), 3-146 (Mendis), 4-146 (Mathews), 5-149 (De Silva), 6-159 (Perera), 7-178 (Udana), 8-180 (Perera), 9-199 (Malinga), 10-201 (Pradeep) Bowling: Dawlat 6-0-34-2 (3w); Hamid 7-0-53-1 (2w); Mujeeb 3-0-19-0 (1w); Nabi 9-0-30-4 (1w); Gulbadin 4-0-38-0 (3nb, 2w); Rashid 7.5-1-17-2 (1w)(revised target 187 in 41 overs)c Karunratne b MalingaHazratullah Zazai c Perera b Pradeep30c Mathews b UdanaHashmatullah Shahidi c Perera b PradeepMohammad Nabi b Perera11Gulbadin Naib lbw b Pradeep23Najibullah Zadran run out (Karunaratne)43Rashid Khan b PradeepDawlat Zadran b MalingaHamid Hassan b MalingaMujeeb Ur Rahman not outExtras (b1, nb1, w15)17Total (all out, 32.4 overs)152Fall of wickets: 1-34 (Shahzad), 2-42 (Rahmat), 3-44 (Hazratullah), 4-57 (Hashmatullah), 5-57 (Nabi), 6-121 (Gulbadin), 7-123 (Rashid), 8-136 (Dawlat), 9-145 (Najibullah), 10-152 (Hamid) Bowling: Malinga 6.

