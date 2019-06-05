JUST IN
Business Standard

Cricket-WC-2019-AFG-SRI SCORES

AFP  |  Cardiff 

Completed scoreboard in the World Cup match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in Cardiff on Tuesday:

Sri Lanka


D. Karunaratne c Najibullah b Nabi

30

K. Perera c Shahzad b Rashid

78

L. Thirimanne b Nabi

25

K. Mendis c Rahmat b Nabi

2

A. Mathews c Rahmat b Nabi

0

D. de Silva c Shahzad b Hamid

0

T. Perera run out (Hashmatullah/Shahzad)

2

I. Udana b Dawlat

10

S. Lakmal not out

15

L. Malinga b Dawlat

4

N. Pradeep b Rashid

0

Extras (lb10, nb3, w22)

35

Total (all out, 36.5 overs)

201

Fall of wickets: 1-92 (Karunaratne), 2-144 (Thirimanne), 3-146 (Mendis), 4-146 (Mathews), 5-149 (De Silva), 6-159 (Perera), 7-178 (Udana), 8-180 (Perera), 9-199 (Malinga), 10-201 (Pradeep) Bowling: Dawlat 6-0-34-2 (3w); Hamid 7-0-53-1 (2w); Mujeeb 3-0-19-0 (1w); Nabi 9-0-30-4 (1w); Gulbadin 4-0-38-0 (3nb, 2w); Rashid 7.5-1-17-2 (1w)

Afghanistan (revised target 187 in 41 overs)

Mohammad Shahzad c Karunratne b Malinga

7

Hazratullah Zazai c Perera b Pradeep

30

Rahmat Shah c Mathews b Udana

2

Hashmatullah Shahidi c Perera b Pradeep

4

Mohammad Nabi b Perera

11

Gulbadin Naib lbw b Pradeep

23

Najibullah Zadran run out (Karunaratne)

43

Rashid Khan b Pradeep

2

Dawlat Zadran b Malinga

6

Hamid Hassan b Malinga

6

Mujeeb Ur Rahman not out

1

Extras (b1, nb1, w15)

17

Total (all out, 32.4 overs)

152

Fall of wickets: 1-34 (Shahzad), 2-42 (Rahmat), 3-44 (Hazratullah), 4-57 (Hashmatullah), 5-57 (Nabi), 6-121 (Gulbadin), 7-123 (Rashid), 8-136 (Dawlat), 9-145 (Najibullah), 10-152 (Hamid) Bowling: Malinga 6.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 05 2019. 00:55 IST

