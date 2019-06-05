Cricket-WC-2019-AFG-SRI SCORES

-
-
Completed scoreboard in the World Cup match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in Cardiff on Tuesday:
Sri Lanka
D. Karunaratne c Najibullah b Nabi
30
K. Perera c Shahzad b Rashid
78
L. Thirimanne b Nabi
25
K. Mendis c Rahmat b Nabi
2
A. Mathews c Rahmat b Nabi
0
D. de Silva c Shahzad b Hamid
0
T. Perera run out (Hashmatullah/Shahzad)
2
I. Udana b Dawlat
10
S. Lakmal not out
15
L. Malinga b Dawlat
4
N. Pradeep b Rashid
0
Extras (lb10, nb3, w22)
35
Total (all out, 36.5 overs)
201
Fall of wickets: 1-92 (Karunaratne), 2-144 (Thirimanne), 3-146 (Mendis), 4-146 (Mathews), 5-149 (De Silva), 6-159 (Perera), 7-178 (Udana), 8-180 (Perera), 9-199 (Malinga), 10-201 (Pradeep) Bowling: Dawlat 6-0-34-2 (3w); Hamid 7-0-53-1 (2w); Mujeeb 3-0-19-0 (1w); Nabi 9-0-30-4 (1w); Gulbadin 4-0-38-0 (3nb, 2w); Rashid 7.5-1-17-2 (1w)
Afghanistan (revised target 187 in 41 overs)
Mohammad Shahzad c Karunratne b Malinga
7
Hazratullah Zazai c Perera b Pradeep
30
Rahmat Shah c Mathews b Udana
2
Hashmatullah Shahidi c Perera b Pradeep
4
Mohammad Nabi b Perera
11
Gulbadin Naib lbw b Pradeep
23
Najibullah Zadran run out (Karunaratne)
43
Rashid Khan b Pradeep
2
Dawlat Zadran b Malinga
6
Hamid Hassan b Malinga
6
Mujeeb Ur Rahman not out
1
Extras (b1, nb1, w15)
17
Total (all out, 32.4 overs)
152
Fall of wickets: 1-34 (Shahzad), 2-42 (Rahmat), 3-44 (Hazratullah), 4-57 (Hashmatullah), 5-57 (Nabi), 6-121 (Gulbadin), 7-123 (Rashid), 8-136 (Dawlat), 9-145 (Najibullah), 10-152 (Hamid) Bowling: Malinga 6.
