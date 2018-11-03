Crime Branch nabs 4 for mobile phone thefts in Mumbai, Guj

Police's Crime Branch has arrested four members of a gang allegedly involved in stealing in the metropolis and neighbouring Gujarat, an said Saturday.

The four were arrested from P D'Mello Road near Carnac Bunder in south by the Crime Branch's Anti-Extortion Cell and 35 high-end phones were recovered from them, the informed.

The accused hail from and were involved in mobile thefts in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Vapi in Gujarat, he said.

He said that the accused had robbed a mobile phone shop in Vapi two days ago and the phones confiscated from them were part of this loot.

The accused used to rent a flat near the shop they intended to rob, the said, adding that further probe into their modus operandi was underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)