Crude oil futures climb 0.12 pc on global cues

rose 0.12 per cent to Rs 4,094 per barrel in futures market Thursday as speculators created fresh bets, taking positive cues from global markets.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, for delivery in March was trading higher by Rs 5, or 0.12 per cent, at Rs 4,094 per barrel in a business turnover of 15,701 lots.

On similar lines, crude to be delivered in April contracts rose by Rs 3, or 0.07 per cent, to Rs 4,139 per barrel with a business turnover of 429 lots.

Speculators built fresh positions after rose in the light of tighter global crude supplies, analysts said,.

Meanwhile, Intermediate gained 1.48 per cent to USD 56.92, while Brent crude traded 0.06 per cent higher at USD 67.14 per barrel.

