Cup of Life: Kohli's passion pitted against Smith's determination and Morgan's ambition

An Indian master, with a vision at crowning glory, will cross paths with a resilient Aussie duo on its road to redemption as an Irishman seeks to end a '44-year-old English itch' in one of the most challenging World Cups ever.

His batting conquests are already a stuff of legends but a victory will be like the 'Kohinoor' in 'King' Virat Kohli's crown.

For and David Warner, a title triumph will be the resurrection they have been longing for more than 12 months now.

is leading an England team with talent and expectations like never before.

During the next six and half weeks 10 countries will play against each other for global cricket's most coveted crown and the battle will begin with a clash between firm favourites and hosts England and

A minimum of five victories will be required to qualify for the semi-finals and that will be the primary aim of the teams.

While India, England and headline the event, a disciplined New Zealand, the mavericks from and the flamboyant Caribbeans are well capable winning the title.

On batting belters, it will be the potent attacks that will hold the key and Jasprit Bumrah along with two talented wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal are expected to play pivotal roles in India's campaign.

The batting line-up is one of the most formidable with Kohli leading from the front, providing the zing and Hardik Pandya the flamboyance.

The Indian team would strive to make it a memorable swansong for Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who will be playing his fourth and final mega event.

The middle-order does have some issues but are firmly in contention and a semi-final slot is there for the taking.

For Australia, the perfect reintegration of and in the set-up was just what the team needed.

Warner got into the groove straightaway in the IPL ending with nearly 700 runs (692) while Smith, who was a bit rusty in the league found his bearings in the warm-up games in the lead-up to the tournament.

Add to it, Usman Khawaja, Aaron Finch, pacers and Mitchell Starc, spinner and and it gives them a formidable look.

Since the inception of in 1975 (60-overs a side Cup back then), no England team has had so much of hype surrounding it as the current one, led by Morgan.

Precisely due to the presence of some of the most prolific ODI batsmen that the world has ever seen. Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Morgan, Root are menacing both on paper as well as on the 22-yards.

Jofra Archer's late addition has given them the much-needed boost alongside Mark Wood, in the department. and are the three-dimensional cricketers with multiple skill sets that can upset plans of any opposition.

are going into the tournament with a string of defeats and an unsettled feel where and have been late entrants, more due to their experience than performance.

Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Muhammad Hafeez, and are all talented players in their own rights but like all teams of the past, there are no guarantees as to when they will play as a unit.

There is something about which always keeps them in the mix at all global events. A matured and a world class batsman in Kane Williamson makes the Black Caps one of the most likeable teams. The likes of Martin Guptill, are good players in their own right and on their day could make a difference.

is more than handful in seaming conditions and committed all-rounders like and will give it their all to go one better than 2015 edition.

West has gone through enough turmoil but the amount of talent at their disposal easily makes them the dark horse with 'Universe Boss' being nightmare for any opposition.

The 50 plus sixes that hit during IPL has scared the bowler. Batting is the strength on which the Caribbeans will rely heavily as the remains a bit weak.

This edition is one such when there isn't too much hopes pinned on South Africa, who have always been eternal chokers but in Faf du Plessis, the Proteas have a Dale Steyn's fitness issue will remain a worry for but Kagiso Rabada's pace and Imran Tahir's guile will keep rivals on their toes.

Afghanistan's rise in world is a beautiful story and one would expect them to upset a few plans of the traditional powerhouses. has already established himself as one of the best spinners in T20 leagues.

The flashy Mohammed Shahzad, free-flowing Hazratullah Zazai, Hashmatullah Shahidi and the veteran are capable of producing eye-catching performances.

For Bangladesh, at least a semi-final finish is something that their passionate fans expect. Mashrafe Mortaza is a very popular who has world's all-rounder at his disposal along with seasoned campaigners like Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim, all keen to make a mark at the global stage.

The only team which is looking out of depth is Sri Lanka, who only have Lasith Malinga's experience. Dimuth Karunaratne has big shoes to fill as the Arjuna Ranatungas and Mahela Jayawardenes will be watching.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)