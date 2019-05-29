Copper futures ease 0.36 pc on profit-booking

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Copper futures traded 0.36 per cent lower Wednesday as speculators cut down their positions at prevailing levels to book profits amid muted spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in June contracts fell by Rs 1.50, or 0.36 per cent, to Rs 415.30 per kg with a business turnover of 21,460 lots.

Traders said, the fall in copper prices at futures trade was mostly due to profit-booking by speculators and subdued demand at spot market.

First Published: Wed, May 29 2019. 13:50 IST

