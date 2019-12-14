Citizenship law protests: Curfew eased in Guwahati from 9 am to 4 pm

JUST IN
Students group starts 6-hour Nagaland shutdown against Citizenship Act
Long queues were seen outside shops at several places, including Dispur, Uzan Bazar, Chandmari, Silpukhuri and Zoo Road

Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

People from northeastern states display placards during their protest against Citizenship Act. Photo: PTI

The curfew, imposed in Guwahati amid protests against the amended Citizenship Act, was relaxed on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., police said.

Long queues were seen outside shops at several places, including Dispur, Uzan Bazar, Chandmari, Silpukhuri and Zoo Road.

Auto-rickshaws and cycle-rickshaws were plying across the city. However, buses were off roads.

Petrol pumps in the city have also opened with vehicles waiting in lines to refuel.

The curfew has been relaxed from 9 am to 4pm, a police spokesperson said.

Police are using loudspeakers to inform the public about the relaxation, he added.

Schools and offices, however, remained shut.

After the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was cleared by Parliament, violent protests broke out in the city and other parts of the state with agitators engaging in pitched battles with the police, forcing the administration to impose curfew.
First Published: Sat, December 14 2019. 09:00 IST

