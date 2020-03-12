MEA advises against IPL 2020 amid coronavirus; asks organisers to take call

The Central government on Thursday advised the Board of Cricket Control for India (BCCI) against conducting the amid concerns, though added that the final decision with respect to the same lies with the organisers.

"I think it is for the organisers to decide whether to go ahead with it or not. Our advice would be to not do it at this time but if they want to go ahead, it is their decision," Dammu Ravi, additional Secretary, MEA, said during a press briefing here on Thursday.

The development comes a day after the World Health Organisation declared a global pandemic, and against the backdrop of the Central government suspending all visas to April 15 as part of the measures to contain the spread of novel

ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE

The 13th edition of IPL is scheduled to commence from March 29, with Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings meeting at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for the first match.

Earlier in the day, sources within the IPL's governing council had said that the foreign players would not be available for the tournament due to the visa restrictions.