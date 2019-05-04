Cyclone Fani batters Bangladesh: 14 dead, 63 injured; 1.6 million evacuated

At least 14 people were killed and 63 injured as severe Fani barrelled into on Saturday, a day after leaving a trail of destruction in neighbouring India, said on Saturday.

authorities said that more than 1.6 million people have been shifted to safer places as about 36 villages were flooded after the storm surge breached embankments in country's coastal areas.

The deaths were reported from eight districts, including Noakhali, Bhola and that were among the places worst-hit by the cyclone, the Tribune reported.

The dead also included a two-year old boy and four women.

"In district, a minor has been killed and several of the family injured when the house collapsed on them during storm. Moreover, 30 villagers were also injured as the storm destroyed over hundred houses in the two unions," the paper reported.

Similarly, in district a 70-year-old woman, Anwara Begum, was killed in house collapse due to the storm.

The cyclonic storm battered the coastal districts of the country and destroyed hundreds of houses.

Sky in several parts of continue to remain overcast and rain and thunder showers with gusty winds is continuing across the country since Friday, the Daily Star reported.

Disruption of and have been reported from many areas of the country after the storm started.

The rough weather conditions also compelled the authorities to cancel12 flights so far and delay several others, the paper reported.

The severe Fani also caused destruction in

The cyclonic storm, which made landfall at India's eastern state of Odisha on Friday, unleashed copious rain and windstorm that gusted up to 200 kmph, blowing away thatched roofs of houses, swamped towns and villages.

The death toll due to the calamity, which stood at eight on Friday, mounted to 12 with four fresh casualties reported from Odisha's district, Indian officials said, adding, detailed information from many areas was still awaited.